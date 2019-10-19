Business deals at carpet show to boost economy: PCMEA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exports Association (PCMEA) on Saturday said that business deals signed during recent International Carpet Exhibition would help boost economy; strengthen local carpet industry and generate new jobs opportunities in the country.

PCMEA Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir stated this here in a meeting that viewed aspects of successful exhibition.

He also extended gratitude towards the Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) and other departments for making this mega show a big success.

Carpet Training Institute's Chairperson Pervez Hanif, PCEMA Vice Chairman Sheikh Aamir Khalid, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior members Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Ijazur Rehman, Major (R) Akhter Nazir and Akbar Malik were also present.

All the members expressed satisfaction over the success of exhibition and export agreements inked during this mega event.

They were of the view that such exhibitions would not only boost carpet industry but also give impetus to the country's economy.

Muhammad Aslam Tahir said India tried its best to sabotage this exhibition but licked the dust due to our untiring efforts for holding this exhibition in Pakistan. Active participation of foreign investors and buyers in the carpet show also gave a message to the world that Pakistan was safe and most suitable country for investment.

PCMEA Chairman, however, urged the government to provide sufficient incentives to exporters enabling them compete India and other competitors in international market. He claimed that Pakistani carpet industry was one of the largest environment-friendly sectors, providing jobs to over 1.5 million people.