Business Facilitation Center (BFC) Starts Driving Test Service
Published December 12, 2024
The Business Facilitation Center (BFC) has started the driving test service to the business community, in addition to excise and taxation services
This was informed during a briefing here on Thursday with Syed Nazarat Ali, Additional Commissioner Coordination in the chair.
The additional commissioner said that all the services of the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) established by the Punjab government with the aim to provide convenience to the business community would now be available on the "Maryam Ki Dastak" app., where clients can apply for the desired service through online mechanism from home. Syed Nazarat Ali urged the heads of all departments to keep visiting the center and review the performance of their departments.
"In order to ensure the usefulness of the center and the app, it is important to make people cognizant through awareness campaigns that they can get all the NOCs under one roof", he said
While giving a briefing regarding the performance of the center on this occasion, Manager BFC Syeda Rida Sultan informed that since January 2024, the center has received 3513 applications, of which 3208 have been process successfully and required documents have been issued to them.
It was further informed that the services of the Agriculture Department have also been started in the center which include pesticides dealer training, distributor and dealers license. Apart from this, citizen services are also providing expert consultation to people on business, tax and other issues.
Manager BFC requested heads of departments to forward the received applications to the centre as it will not only improve with their performance on the dashboard but will also help in processing them quickly.
The meeting was attended by DG PHA, Director RDA, CEO Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and other concerned departments.
