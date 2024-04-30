Business Facilitation Centre Issues 767 NOCs
Published April 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Business Facilitation Center (BFC) Faisalabad has so far issued 767 No Objection
Certificates (NOCs) to the business community within minimum possible time.
Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed visited the BFC on Tuesday and
checked duty roster of the centre staff in addition to cleanliness condition there.
She said that BFC was established in Commissioner Complex to facilitate the
business community of Faisalabad with the best and quality services.
She said that businessmen had no need to run from pillar to post for getting business
related NOCs but they should apply for NOCs in the BFC and the centre would issue
them NOC by completing necessary formalities of all departments under one roof within
minimum time.
She directed the centre in-charge to improve quality of services to attain maximum
confidence of the business community.
Centre In-charge Javaid Bajwa briefed the divisional commissioner about the BFC performance
and told that 1182 people had so far visited the BFC Faisalabad and the centre had
so far issued 767 NOCs while 41 applications for NOCs were in the final stage.
