Business Facilitation Centre issues 767 NOCs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Business Facilitation Center (BFC) Faisalabad has so far issued 767 No Objection

Certificates (NOCs) to the business community within minimum possible time.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed visited the BFC on Tuesday and

checked duty roster of the centre staff in addition to cleanliness condition there.

She said that BFC was established in Commissioner Complex to facilitate the

business community of Faisalabad with the best and quality services.

She said that businessmen had no need to run from pillar to post for getting business

related NOCs but they should apply for NOCs in the BFC and the centre would issue

them NOC by completing necessary formalities of all departments under one roof within

minimum time.

She directed the centre in-charge to improve quality of services to attain maximum

confidence of the business community.

Centre In-charge Javaid Bajwa briefed the divisional commissioner about the BFC performance

and told that 1182 people had so far visited the BFC Faisalabad and the centre had

so far issued 767 NOCs while 41 applications for NOCs were in the final stage.