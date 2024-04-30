Open Menu

Business Facilitation Centre Issues 767 NOCs

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Business Facilitation Centre issues 767 NOCs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Business Facilitation Center (BFC) Faisalabad has so far issued 767 No Objection

Certificates (NOCs) to the business community within minimum possible time.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed visited the BFC on Tuesday and

checked duty roster of the centre staff in addition to cleanliness condition there.

She said that BFC was established in Commissioner Complex to facilitate the

business community of Faisalabad with the best and quality services.

She said that businessmen had no need to run from pillar to post for getting business

related NOCs but they should apply for NOCs in the BFC and the centre would issue

them NOC by completing necessary formalities of all departments under one roof within

minimum time.

She directed the centre in-charge to improve quality of services to attain maximum

confidence of the business community.

Centre In-charge Javaid Bajwa briefed the divisional commissioner about the BFC performance

and told that 1182 people had so far visited the BFC Faisalabad and the centre had

so far issued 767 NOCs while 41 applications for NOCs were in the final stage.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Noc Post All From Best

Recent Stories

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

23 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

4 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

4 hours ago
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

4 hours ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

5 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan