Open Menu

Business Facilitation Centre Receives 235 Applications For NOC

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Business Facilitation Centre receives 235 applications for NOC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that during the first month of establishment of the business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Sialkot, 235 applications were received by various departments from entrepreneurs for issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The certificates were issued on 205 applications, and remaining 35 applications were being processed, the DC said, adding that the NOCs were being issued in an average time of seven to 10 days. He gave away appreciation letters to BFC Manager Syed Haider Munir, Business Facilitation Officer Shahid Munir, Muhammad Nauman of Energy Department, Zubair Mustafa Kamal of Small Industries Department and Zafar Iqbal of Industries Department over their good performance.

Zulqarnain said since establishment of the BFC on January 13, 260 businesspeople visited the centre, 222 people applied for 235 NOCs.

Among those, 72 were issued by the Energy Department, 55 by the Industries Department, eight by the Small Industries Department, while other NOCs were issued by other departments including Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries.

DC Zulqarnain said provision of quality services at the BFC would be ensured and performance of the centre would be monitored on a daily basis. The best performers would be strongly encouraged, while those who would show negligence would be held accountable, he added.

Addressing the first monthly meeting of the BFC, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik appreciated the performance of the staff.

Related Topics

Business Sialkot Chamber January Commerce From Industry Best

Recent Stories

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

30 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

37 minutes ago
 PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

2 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

2 hours ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

19 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

19 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

19 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

19 hours ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan