Business Facilitation Centre receives 235 applications for NOC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that during the first month of establishment of the business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Sialkot, 235 applications were received by various departments from entrepreneurs for issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The certificates were issued on 205 applications, and remaining 35 applications were being processed, the DC said, adding that the NOCs were being issued in an average time of seven to 10 days. He gave away appreciation letters to BFC Manager Syed Haider Munir, Business Facilitation Officer Shahid Munir, Muhammad Nauman of Energy Department, Zubair Mustafa Kamal of Small Industries Department and Zafar Iqbal of Industries Department over their good performance.

Zulqarnain said since establishment of the BFC on January 13, 260 businesspeople visited the centre, 222 people applied for 235 NOCs.

Among those, 72 were issued by the Energy Department, 55 by the Industries Department, eight by the Small Industries Department, while other NOCs were issued by other departments including Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries.

DC Zulqarnain said provision of quality services at the BFC would be ensured and performance of the centre would be monitored on a daily basis. The best performers would be strongly encouraged, while those who would show negligence would be held accountable, he added.

Addressing the first monthly meeting of the BFC, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik appreciated the performance of the staff.