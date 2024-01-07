Open Menu

Business Facilitation Centre To Become Functional Soon: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Business Facilitation Centre to become functional soon: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Sunday the Business Facilitation Centre would be made functional soon to facilitate the business community of Faisalabad.

Addressing an online meeting with caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer, she said a state-of-the-art business facilitation centre was established at Commissioner's Complex to resolve business related issues speedily.

At the centre, services of various departments would be provided under one-roof and the business community would get its problems solved easily. She said that final touches were being given to the Business Facilitation Centre and caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi would inaugurate it.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) was also taken on board for establishment of the centre, whereas necessary staff of all departments concerned was assigned duties, she added.

