Open Menu

Business Facilitation Centres Being Set Up In Five Big Cities: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Business facilitation centres being set up in five big cities: minister

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Trade and Industry SM Taveer has said that business facilitation centres are being established in five big cities of Punjab after Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Trade and Industry SM Taveer has said that business facilitation centres are being established in five big cities of Punjab after Lahore.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation here on Friday, which reviewed performance of the business facilitation centre.

Secretary for Industry and Trade Eshaan Bhutta briefed the minister about progress on business facilitation centres in Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

The meeting was told that the business facilitation centre had changed the investment culture in Punjab and now no-objection certificates (NOCs) were being issued in 10 to 15 days for setting up new factory.

Till now, 161 NOCs had been issued from the business facilitation centre, while 86 more were in process.

SM Tanveer said that during the current month, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi would inaugurate five more business facilitation centres. He said that business facilitation centre was a revolutionary step to facilitate the business community and added that officers of 20 departments of Federal and provincial governments were performing their duties art the business facilitation centre. He said 106 different NOCs were being provided in the business facilitation centre under one roof.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Business Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Progress Sialkot From Industry

Recent Stories

Lawyers raise concern over Indian SC verdict on Ka ..

Lawyers raise concern over Indian SC verdict on Kashmir

3 minutes ago
 IIOJK business community stalwart in exile Dr Mube ..

IIOJK business community stalwart in exile Dr Mubeen Shah calls for boycott Indi ..

3 minutes ago
 DC Islamabad kicks off anti-polio drive targeting ..

DC Islamabad kicks off anti-polio drive targeting 400,000 children

3 minutes ago
 Iran lays to rest victims of IS twin bombings

Iran lays to rest victims of IS twin bombings

33 seconds ago
 Gold rates decline by Rs1,200 to Rs 217,000 per to ..

Gold rates decline by Rs1,200 to Rs 217,000 per tola

34 seconds ago
 Election Tribunal issues notice to Nawaz Sharif

Election Tribunal issues notice to Nawaz Sharif

36 seconds ago
Murder convict sent to gallows in Fatehjang

Murder convict sent to gallows in Fatehjang

38 seconds ago
 'We engaging with transporters on Yaro-Chaman High ..

'We engaging with transporters on Yaro-Chaman Highway to reopen route': Info Min ..

39 seconds ago
 US dollar declines further against Pakistani rupee ..

US dollar declines further against Pakistani rupee in interbank trading

15 minutes ago
 PRIAT project to reduce greenhouse gases

PRIAT project to reduce greenhouse gases

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 124 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 124 points

11 minutes ago
 Govt taking up issue of 'ghost article' with The E ..

Govt taking up issue of 'ghost article' with The Economist: Solangi

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan