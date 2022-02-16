UrduPoint.com

Business Friendly Environment Promoted In Province: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Business friendly environment promoted in province: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that a business-friendly environment had been promoted and foreign investors were being given every possible facility in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that a business-friendly environment had been promoted and foreign investors were being given every possible facility in the province.

The investment would be given full protection in Punjab and the Mubarak Center would promote trade and economic activities.

He said this while chairing a meeting at his office to review the agreement to be signed with the Dhabi Group.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would go to Dubai on a 3-day visit on February 19 to attend the agreement-signing ceremony between the Punjab government and the Dhabi Group to resume the construction of the Mubarak Center. He would also hold meetings with senior officials of the Dhabi Group.

Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Dubai Visit February Agreement Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

West Conducts Media Operation Against Russia as Be ..

West Conducts Media Operation Against Russia as Before US Invasion in Iraq - Mos ..

5 seconds ago
 Possession of flats handed over to employees

Possession of flats handed over to employees

8 seconds ago
 Adventure fest to be arranged in March: SACM

Adventure fest to be arranged in March: SACM

9 seconds ago
 Republican Voters Split on Whether Capitol Riot Wa ..

Republican Voters Split on Whether Capitol Riot Was 'Legitimate Discourse' - Pol ..

11 seconds ago
 Buppi briefs authorities about issues of IT sector ..

Buppi briefs authorities about issues of IT sector

7 minutes ago
 Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>