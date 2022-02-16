Business friendly environment promoted in province: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that a business-friendly environment had been promoted and foreign investors were being given every possible facility in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that a business-friendly environment had been promoted and foreign investors were being given every possible facility in the province.

The investment would be given full protection in Punjab and the Mubarak Center would promote trade and economic activities.

He said this while chairing a meeting at his office to review the agreement to be signed with the Dhabi Group.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would go to Dubai on a 3-day visit on February 19 to attend the agreement-signing ceremony between the Punjab government and the Dhabi Group to resume the construction of the Mubarak Center. He would also hold meetings with senior officials of the Dhabi Group.

Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance and others attended the meeting.