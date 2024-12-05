Business friendly policies vital for economic development: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that business-friendly policy is very important for promotion of economic activities.

During a meeting with a delegation of Chain Store Association Pakistan to decide in-principle organisation of a 'shopping festival” in Punjab here on Thursday, she said, “I want to take the business community along. Actionable suggestions will definitely be implemented for the promotion of business.”

The CM said that the first shopping festival will be held in Lahore in collaboration with chain stores.

She also reviewed a proposal to make an annual Calendar for the working hours of stores in Punjab. “I am Pakistani, I use Pakistani brands.”

She announced that Horse and Cattle Show would restart in Lahore in a new style.

Earlier, the CM Chief was briefed by the delegation of Chain Store Association Pakistan about various suggestions and recommendations for the promotion of business activities in the province.