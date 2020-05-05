Business group donates safety kits to district admin

A private business group handed over donation of safety kits and 2000 masks to district administration, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :A private business group handed over donation of safety kits and 2000 masks to district administration, here on Tuesday.

The donation was provided to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali by head of business group (Storm Fiber) Adnan Khalid.

The safety equipments and masks will be provided to doctors and paramedics and other staff working on front lines against COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of the company for donating the medical equipment.