UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Group Donates Safety Kits To District Admin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:49 PM

Business group donates safety kits to district admin

A private business group handed over donation of safety kits and 2000 masks to district administration, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :A private business group handed over donation of safety kits and 2000 masks to district administration, here on Tuesday.

The donation was provided to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali by head of business group (Storm Fiber) Adnan Khalid.

The safety equipments and masks will be provided to doctors and paramedics and other staff working on front lines against COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of the company for donating the medical equipment.

Related Topics

Storm Business Company Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

36 minutes ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

36 minutes ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

36 minutes ago

India extends ban on visas to foreigners

51 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince reviews preparations for Emirat ..

1 hour ago

MBZUAI announces academic year to start in January ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.