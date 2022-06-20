Business hours violators to be dealt with strictly:DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi on Monday said that shopkeepers who violate directives regarding closure of markets by 9 pm will be dealt strictly as per law.

Talking to APP,the DC said that the objective of minimizing business hours was to conserve energy.

He directed all assistant commissioners to hold meetings with traders and business community for compliance with government orders regarding markets closure timings,adding that he emphasized AC to check closure of all marriage halls/banquets by 10.30 pm, markets by 9 pm,hotels,cafes and other business activities by 11 pm.

'Medical stores, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops would be exempted from the closure orders'he added.

He warned that strict action would be taken against violators.