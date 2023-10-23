Open Menu

Business Ideas Competition 2023 Held At University Of Sargodha

Published October 23, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The University of Sargodha organized the Business Ideas Competition 2023 under the auspices of Regional Plan-9 to promote young business ideas and startups.

In this regard the closing ceremony of the Business Ideas Competition was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas, as a special guest here on Monday.

During the event, various business personalities and a significant number of young participants attended, including Director of the Noon Business school Dr. Ghulam Abbas Bhatti,Chairman of the Department of Information Technology Professor Dr. Muhammad Ilyas and President of the Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar.

Addressing the ceremony,VC UoS Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas said that the youth is the future of Pakistan and they should learn new ideas of doing business so that they could contribute to the economic development and prosperity of the country.

He further stated that the University of Sargodha's E-Rozgaar Center is providing free training in freelancing during education so that students could meet their expenses through freelancing.

Moreover, the university has two incubation centers, Waheed Wayn Incubation Center and Regional Plan 9 Incubation Center, which are always active in providing guidance related to business,the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas said.

In the Business Ideas 2023 competition, 150 students presented their unique business ideas, with 21 business ideas selected in the first phase. In the second phase, the top 10 ideas were chosen.

Under the supervision of Regional Plan 9, the ten best business idea-presenting students would receive monthly financial assistance, legal guidance, networking opportunities, mentorship, business model development, and free office space for six months.

