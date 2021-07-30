UrduPoint.com
Business In City To Remain Closed On Friday, Saturday Due To Surge In Covid Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :In view of spread of fourth wave of COVID-19, the business activities in city will remain closed for two days on Friday and Saturday.

The president Anjuman-e- Taajiran Hyderabad Saleem Hussain Vohra has announced that all business activities will remain closed on Friday and Saturday as per the government decision to contain spread of the coronavirus.

As per the decision of district administration, all markets and bazars will remain open from 6 am to 6 pm daily except Friday and Saturday, Vohra said.

He appealed all the shopkeepers and traders to strictly follow government directives so that people could be saved from the pandemic.

