Business incubation centre invites applications

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Regional Plan 9 Business Incubation Centre, established at the Sargodha University, has invited applications for admissions to promote and implement business ideas of the youth

Centre Manager Muhammad Sher Usman said here on Tuesday that it was the third session of Regional Plan 9 Incubation Centre Sargodha, being organised in collaboration between Punjab Information Technology board and the University of Sargodha. At the centre, business ideas were provided to selected youth with free legal advice, business development assistance, mentoring, networking opportunities, free office space as well as monthly stipend.

He said that Regional Plan 9 was an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board, which was building a network of nine technology incubation centres across Punjab and was at the forefront of the Punjab startup movement, which was nurturing a business ecosystem within the province.

"The Ministry of Information Technology and Communication and the Punjab Information Technology Board have started incubation centres across the country in which young boys and girls, who want to start their own businesses, will be given an opportunity to enter the field," he said.

He added that the second batch had been successfully completed in the office established in the University of Sargodha and now applications for the third batch would be received till the third week of July.

