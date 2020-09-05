UrduPoint.com
Business, Investment Procedures Being Automated To Facilitate Businessmen: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:49 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the government was focusing the automation of business and investment procedures to facilitate the businessmen by addressing their issues quickly and transparently

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the government was focusing the automation of business and investment procedures to facilitate the businessmen by addressing their issues quickly and transparently.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the delegations of traders and business community here, said as the business community played a key role in the national development, it was the government's responsibility to extend them all-out facilities. It was among the government's priorities to bring ease of doing business in the country, he added.

The delegation of businessmen comprised Asif Ikram, Najib Bagmola, Azam Farooq, Bashir Ali Mohammad, Faisal Maqbool Sheikh, Tariq Shafi and Mohammad Ali Taba, while that of traders included Mian Anjum Nisar, Agha Shahab Ahmed, Nasim Akhtar, Abdullah Abid, Suleman Chawla, Naveed Shakoor, Noman Yaqoob and Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Ali Haider Zaidi and Faisal Vawda, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and State Bank Governor Raza Baqir also attended the meeting, a PM Office news release said.

The members of delegations congratulated the prime minister for adopting a successful strategy to contain the COVID-19 and also appreciated the government for facilitating the business community.

The prime minister said a well-coordinated strategy was evolved to cope with the pandemic because it was essential to simultaneously protect the people from the coronavirus as well as ensure consistency of the economic activity.

He viewed that the uplift of construction industry and its allied sectors would create employment opportunities.

The businessmen also put forward their proposals to enhance exports and tax reforms.\932

