UrduPoint.com

Business Leader S. M. Muneer Expires

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Business leader S. M. Muneer expires

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior business leader S. M. Muneer expired on Monday evening in a local hospital, says a statement issued by Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Heart arrest is reported to be the cause of his sudden death.

Late S. M. Muneer was the Patron-in-Chief of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry. He had led the business community of the country on various trade forums. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

