Business Leader Welcomes Cut In Electricity Prices
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 10:35 PM
Kashif Chaudhry, President of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan and the Pakistan Business Forum, on Thursday expressed sincere congratulations and gratitude to traders, industrialists, and the public for the significant reduction in electricity prices
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Kashif Chaudhry, President of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan and the Pakistan business Forum, on Thursday expressed sincere congratulations and gratitude to traders, industrialists, and the public for the significant reduction in electricity prices.
In a statement, Kashif Chaudhry acknowledged the reduction in electricity tariffs—Rs 7.41 per unit for households, Rs 7.69 for commercial users, and Rs 7.59 for industries. While acknowledging the decrease in power prices, he stressed that electricity prices are still unaffordable for most consumers.
He urged that electricity rates be set based on average production costs, with the removal of excessive taxes to reduce burdensome bills.
He also pushed for scrapping the existing "harsh" slab system in favor of a uniform pricing structure.
He rejected the current slab system, calling it unjust—where rates double after just 201 units—and stated traders firmly oppose it. He demanded abolishing peak/off-peak pricing and renegotiating IPP (Independent Power Producers) agreements to lower costs.
He also urged a clear roadmap to end circular debt, curb line losses, and stop power theft and unauthorized usage.
Recent Stories
Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official
LWMC carrying out cleanliness operation without any break
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for promoting unity among all par ..
Stocks, dollar and oil sink as gold hits high on Trump tariffs
Holding camp established at Landikotal to facilitate departures
Rescue 1122 responds to 372 emergencies in Attock during Eid holidays
Business leader welcomes cut in electricity prices
3 lives lost in separate motorcycle collision & shooting incidents
DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees
PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation
Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion
Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 15
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LWMC carrying out cleanliness operation without any break2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for promoting unity among all parties2 minutes ago
-
Holding camp established at Landikotal to facilitate departures2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 372 emergencies in Attock during Eid holidays2 minutes ago
-
Business leader welcomes cut in electricity prices2 minutes ago
-
3 lives lost in separate motorcycle collision & shooting incidents2 minutes ago
-
DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees45 minutes ago
-
PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation45 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion45 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 1545 minutes ago
-
ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for better governance47 minutes ago
-
MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tariff47 minutes ago