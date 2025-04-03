Open Menu

Business Leader Welcomes Cut In Electricity Prices

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 10:35 PM

Kashif Chaudhry, President of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan and the Pakistan Business Forum, on Thursday expressed sincere congratulations and gratitude to traders, industrialists, and the public for the significant reduction in electricity prices

In a statement, Kashif Chaudhry acknowledged the reduction in electricity tariffs—Rs 7.41 per unit for households, Rs 7.69 for commercial users, and Rs 7.59 for industries. While acknowledging the decrease in power prices, he stressed that electricity prices are still unaffordable for most consumers.

He urged that electricity rates be set based on average production costs, with the removal of excessive taxes to reduce burdensome bills.

He also pushed for scrapping the existing "harsh" slab system in favor of a uniform pricing structure.

He rejected the current slab system, calling it unjust—where rates double after just 201 units—and stated traders firmly oppose it. He demanded abolishing peak/off-peak pricing and renegotiating IPP (Independent Power Producers) agreements to lower costs.

He also urged a clear roadmap to end circular debt, curb line losses, and stop power theft and unauthorized usage.

