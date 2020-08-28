Business leaders express concern over rain devastation in city

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Patron-in-Chief S.M Muneer and other Central leaders of United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce expressed their serious concern over the devastation caused by torrential rains in Karachi over last few days.

In a statement issued on Friday, they called upon Sindh government to distribute ration, tents and other essential items among the rain-affected people in the city on emergency basis.

UBG's Central Secretary General, Zubair F.Tufail called upon the Federal and Sindh governments to strengthen coordination with each other for better rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the rain-affected population.

He regretted that the city generating huge revenue for the country was in a state of disarray.

UBG's Chairman Sindh Region, S. Khalid Tawab and Chief Spokesperson Gulzar Feroz said the city lacked proper drainage and sewerage systems, and that is why the rain flooded the city.

The UBG leaders paid tribute to social organizations, Pakistan Army and the Rangers jawans for their instant help of the rain-hit population.

The business leaders called for one-year relief package including tax exemption to traders and industrialists of Karachi as the business community had already suffered huge losses owing to corona virus.