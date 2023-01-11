UrduPoint.com

Business Leaders Express Resolve To Safeguard Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 12:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The representatives of various trade bodies of the country under the umbrella of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday expressed resolve to safeguard the economy of the country.

At 3rd National Consultative Conference of Chambers and Associations on National Economic Plan For Economic Development held here at the Federation House, the top representatives of the business community, especially FPCCI leadership, said that the business leaders would have to come forward to play a leading role to keep the economy on the right track with better policies and decisions of the government.

The representatives of trade and industry emphasized on FPCCI leadership to ensure a strong voice of the apex trade body of the country in the formulation of economic policies and economic management by regular monitoring of the movement of the economic indicators and emerging challenges and giving its professional input to the sitting government inch by inch.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh endorsed the demand of the business community and pledged that FPCCI would ensure its strong voice in the government's economic policies and decisions.

He said the charter/plan of the economy should be at least for fifteen years to ensure sustainable economic policies in the country, which would greatly contribute in building confidence among the local and foreign investors that was imperative to economic growth.

He said through its Policy Advisory board headed by former Federal secretary Muhammad Younas Dagha, FPCCI had prepared working papers for different major sectors i.e. information technology, agriculture, energy, exports and finance management.

Prominent on FPCCI side were its President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Muhammad Suleman Chawla, Vice Presidents Engr. M.A. Jabbar and Shabbir Hassan Mansha Chhura, former presidents Zakria Usman and Nasir Hayatt Maggo, Chairman, FPCCI's Policy Advisory Board Muhammad Younas Dagha, Secretary General Brig (Retired) Iftikhar Opel.

