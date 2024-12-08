Open Menu

Business Leaders Visit Thalassaemia Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries recently visited the Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassaemia and Haemophilia Blood Center located at Sillanwali road.

The group met children suffering from thalassaemia and their parents, and toured the facility, gaining insight into the blood transfusion process.

The delegation comprising former president of the chamber, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar, and other prominent members, expressed their admiration for the centre's work and pledged their support to the children and their families.

"This center is providing an invaluable service to humanity," said Dr. Imtiaz Dogar. "We are committed to doing everything we can to meet the needs of these children."

The delegation also distributed gifts and food to the children and their families, spending quality time with them.

