(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Businessmen Group in Karachi Chamber Siraj Kassam Teli and other leaders have expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah's brother-in-law Syed Mehdi Shah who expired here on Thursday evening after battle with coronavirus over last couple of weeks.

Other KCCI leaders included Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, said KCCI statement on Friday.

Syed Mehdi Shah, who was Managing Director of SITE Industrial Trading Estate Limited , will always be remembered by the trade and industrial community of Karachi because of his amiable personality and good nature, positive role for promotion of trade and industry, it said.

They prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and also for courage to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and family members and friends of late Syed Mehdi Shah to bear this irreparable loss.

In another condolence statement , President, SITE Association of Industry, M. Suleman Chawla, Senior Vice President Saleem Nagaria, Vice President Farhan Ashrafi, formers presidents Younus Bashir, Tariq Yousuf,M. Jawed Bilwani, M.Saleem Parekh expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of Syed Mehdi Shah.

They prayed that the departed soul be placed in Jannat-ul-Firdous and for patience and courage the grieved family, relatives and friends of late Mehdi Shah.