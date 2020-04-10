UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Leadership Condoles Mehdi Shah's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Business leadership condoles Mehdi Shah's death

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Businessmen Group in Karachi Chamber Siraj Kassam Teli and other leaders have expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah's brother-in-law Syed Mehdi Shah who expired here on Thursday evening after battle with coronavirus over last couple of weeks.

Other KCCI leaders included Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, said KCCI statement on Friday.

Syed Mehdi Shah, who was Managing Director of SITE Industrial Trading Estate Limited , will always be remembered by the trade and industrial community of Karachi because of his amiable personality and good nature, positive role for promotion of trade and industry, it said.

They prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and also for courage to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and family members and friends of late Syed Mehdi Shah to bear this irreparable loss.

In another condolence statement , President, SITE Association of Industry, M. Suleman Chawla, Senior Vice President Saleem Nagaria, Vice President Farhan Ashrafi, formers presidents Younus Bashir, Tariq Yousuf,M. Jawed Bilwani, M.Saleem Parekh expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of Syed Mehdi Shah.

They prayed that the departed soul be placed in Jannat-ul-Firdous and for patience and courage the grieved family, relatives and friends of late Mehdi Shah.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mehdi Shah Teli SITE Chamber Murad Ali Shah Commerce Family Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

26 minutes ago

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

49 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

2 hours ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

2 hours ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.