Business & Management Research conference starts in IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :A conference titled "After Meth of Corona Virus and Business and Management Research" started in the auditorium of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB).

The conference was organized by the Department of Leadership and Management Sciences, Institute of Business and Administrative Sciences, Islamia University, Bahawalpur.

Vice-Chancellor, IUB, Prof.Eng. Athar Mahboob inaugurated the conference.

The conference will discuss issues reported during the Coronavirus epidemic and its aftermath.

Addressing the conference, VC emphasized the need to bring information technology into business to compete in the world.

He said that the Pakistani business community needs to study and observe the working methods of multinational companies.

Dean of Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof-Dr. Jawad Iqbal welcomed the guests participating in the conference.