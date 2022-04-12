UrduPoint.com

Business & Management Research Conference Starts In IUB

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Business & Management Research conference starts in IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :A conference titled "After Meth of Corona Virus and Business and Management Research" started in the auditorium of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB).

The conference was organized by the Department of Leadership and Management Sciences, Institute of Business and Administrative Sciences, Islamia University, Bahawalpur.

Vice-Chancellor, IUB, Prof.Eng. Athar Mahboob inaugurated the conference.

The conference will discuss issues reported during the Coronavirus epidemic and its aftermath.

Addressing the conference, VC emphasized the need to bring information technology into business to compete in the world.

He said that the Pakistani business community needs to study and observe the working methods of multinational companies.

Dean of Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof-Dr. Jawad Iqbal welcomed the guests participating in the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Business Bahawalpur IUB Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz presented guard of honour

PM Shehbaz presented guard of honour

4 minutes ago
 OPPO unleashes its futuristic OPPO F21 Pro with fi ..

OPPO unleashes its futuristic OPPO F21 Pro with first ever Sony IMX709 ultra-sen ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful tr ..

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful transition of power

11 hours ago
 Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief ..

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief calls for respecting democrati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.