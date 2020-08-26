UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Model Changes During COVID-19 To Ensure Smooth Functioning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:53 PM

Business model changes during COVID-19 to ensure smooth functioning

Due to health concerns caused by COVID-19, changes have been witnessed in many companies' business models, office policies and working conditions in order to keep the business running

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Due to health concerns caused by COVID-19, changes have been witnessed in many companies' business models, office policies and working conditions in order to keep the business running.

Many international tech companies having their offices here in Pakistan like Alachisoft also opted for the best model during the phase of COVID-19. Software export businesses like Alachisoft, whose products are used by businesses to increase their online performance and scalability, thrived with new customers, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The service and support work have seen a jump due to all the changes their clients have been making to adjust to work from home and handling business operations online.

Full work from home models were implemented successfully while completely virtualizing all their business operations.

Likewise, the food industry also opted into a complete delivery system through partnerships with various companies making all ordering, pickup and delivery work online as well as increasing their online brand and presence.

All these changes hint towards two things. The first, is that the landscape for both domestic and foreign economies will permanently be changed even after the effects of the Coronavirus have dissipated. And second, if businesses want to succeed, they need to innovate and be flexible to changes in their existing models.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business All From Industry Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

25 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

40 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

40 minutes ago

Four of family killed as roof collapses in Lahore

2 minutes ago

IUB receive 80000 admission applications for Fall ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.