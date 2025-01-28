Business Networking Dinner To Celebrate Success At Arab Health 2025 Hosted In Dubai
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 12:40 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Trade and Investment Section of the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai hosted a Business Networking Dinner to honor the successful participation of Pakistani exhibitors at Arab Health 2025, one of the world’s premier healthcare exhibitions. The event was attended by Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, leading businessmen, Pakistani exhibitors, and senior officials of the diplomatic mission.
Welcoming the guests, Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor, emphasized the importance of business-to-business linkages and encouraged exhibitors to explore opportunities for partnerships in the global healthcare market.
Addressing the gathering, Consul General Hussain Muhammad highlighted the significance of Pakistani participation on a global stage like Arab Health 2025. He reassured the business community of the Consulate’s support in facilitating their endeavors to expand and grow in the region.
In his remarks, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi commended Pakistani entrepreneurs for their remarkable contributions to the pharmaceutical and medical surgery industries, which have earned global recognition for their quality and innovation.
He also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Consulate’s Commercial Section and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for enabling Pakistani companies to showcase their products at such a prestigious platform.
The evening also featured insights from Professor Dr. Javed Akram, a renowned Pakistani physician and medical researcher, as well as Shabbir Merchant, Chairman of the Pakistan Business Council Dubai. They highlighted the potential for Pakistani healthcare innovations to make a significant impact on the international stage.
While addressing the audience, Bilal Tanweer Former Chairman SIMAP (Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan) appreciated the efforts of Commercial Section in providing assistance to all the Exhibitors ensuring their participation in the event.
The networking event provided an excellent platform for visiting exhibitors to engage with industry counterparts, exchange ideas and explore new avenues for collaboration.
