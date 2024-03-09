Open Menu

Business Of Dates Gains Momentum Across Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The business of selling dates has gained momentum across Sindh, with a multiplying number of vendors and stalls.

Though big shop owners draw major chunk of business but small vendors’ sales also sees major jump.

A small vendor who sells from PKR 20,000 worth of dates in other months earns around PKR 150,000 in Ramazan, Zulfiqar Ali Memon, one of the vendors told APP here on Saturday.

Several people, including wholesalers and retailers, rush to buy the commodity before Ramazan. The trading increases by more than 100 percent,” Lala Abid Khokhar president of the Ghareeb Abad Small Tarders’ Association said.

This year, the trading activity has also picked up in the traditional manner, but the prices of dates have increased manifold, said, former President Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and industries (SCCI), Amir Ghouri.

I order different varieties of dates from different countries like Iran, and Afghanistan, as many people come to buy a number of packets of these healthy dry fruits, said a Abdullah Pathan.

The massive health benefits of dates have made them one of the best ingredients for muscle development.

People consume dates in several ways, such as mixing the paste of the dates with milk, yoghurt or with bread or butter to make them even more delicious, said nutritionist Dr Najia Mughal.

Breaking fast by eating dates helps to avoid overeating of food once the fast is over, she said. Dr Mughal said when the body begins to absorb the high nutritional value of the dates, feelings of hunger are pacified.

Also, the nervous system can get a lot of help from consuming dates, since they have significant amounts of potassium, she said.

Dates are one of the best sweet and versatile foods that can regulate the digestive process.

It can significantly boost energy levels in people within half an hour of consuming it.

