Business of knife sharpeners shine on Eidul Azha in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Besides the trade of sacrificial animals, the business of blacksmiths and knife sharpeners were also shined in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the joys occasion of Eidul Azha.

Eidul Azha has brought joy for people viz a viz blacksmiths, butchers and knives sharpeners whether trained or untrained arrived to get maximum profits at Peshawar.

As only a day left in Eid ul Azha celebrations, the blacksmiths and knife sharpeners of Peshawar and adjoining districts have received numerous orders to get maximum business, they were earning two times high.

Knife sharpeners and blacksmiths besides seasonal butchers whether trained or untrained, are deemed as rare commodities these days in Peshawar, who were receiving innumerable orders despite an exorbitant charges for their services.

At Firdus, Rati Bazar, Hayatabad, Gulbahar, Boards etc. in Peshawar, special machines have been installed at various shops to sharpen knives, beef cutters, knives and meat cleavers along with selling Bar-B-Q instruments as part of an arrangements for Eid ul Azha.

The professional traders are attracting a number of customers due to their decorated handles and sharp-edged instruments.

Butchers' appliances sale including knives, cutters and stand blades etc, has also witnessed record increase.

The people are also repairing their old and damaged machetes, knives and other tools needed for cutting meat.

Ordinary shopkeepers, professional and untrained blacksmiths and knife sharpeners belonging to far flung areas of KP are also being seen selling these tools in different areas including Gulbahar, Hastnagri, Karimpura, Cantonment areas, Tehkal, Latifabad, Ghareeb Abad, Hayatabad, board and were earning two times high.

'I came from Wapda Town to Peshawar keeping in view of high profit here,' Mirza Khan, a knife sharpener of Pabbi Nowshera told APP. "My sale has increased these days in Mardan where he was earning two times high,' he explained.

Rafique Ali, a blacksmith in Taru bazaar told APP that he had received a number of orders from people and butchers for preparation of different kinds of knifes and sacrificial tools.

"We are waiting for Eidul Azha throughout the year and at present moment I have a very hectic schedule and was working till late night to meet received orders of customers, he said.

He said this year he has witnessed a very high sale due to massive response of people and saves about Rs 5,000 per day, adding Eid also brings happiness and economic joys for people of our professions.

The vendors were also seen roaming on bicycles and motorbikes to sell tools for sacrifice, besides offering services to sharpen the rusted slaughter equipment.

Zeeshan Khan, a stallholder, said these were exceptional days for them as they waited for Eidul Azha throughout the year and their business activities were continued till late night.

The high prices is mainly due to transportation, labour and energy expenses.

Sajid Khan, a resident of Nowshera told APP that blacksmiths and knives sharpeners were demanding high prices for sacrificial tools that needed to be checked by the district administration.

He also demanded of the authorities to arrange special bazaars and fixed prices of these items besides take strict action against profiteers.