Business of substandard agricultural drugs must be stopped: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Industries SM Tanveer

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Industries SM Tanveer on Monday said that the business of substandard agricultural drugs and fertilizers should be stopped at all costs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Industries SM Tanveer on Monday said that the business of substandard agricultural drugs and fertilizers should be stopped at all costs.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held at Agriculture House. Meeting discussed and reviewed the availability, prices and monitoring system of fertilizers for the Kharif crops.

Representatives of the pesticide and fertilizer industry informed about the problems faced regarding registration of cases and non-opening of LCs.

SM Tanveer said that after sitting together with the stakeholders, suggestions would be made to solve the problems and the Federal government would also be contacted in this regard.

He said that non-standard agricultural drugs and fertilizers were poisons and harmful for crops.

Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed said that by convening meeting of all stakeholders, proposals would be made and the federal government would be contacted.

He said, "Time for cotton cultivation is near, so the delay in the import of pesticides may lead to problems."