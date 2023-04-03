UrduPoint.com

Business Of Substandard Agricultural Drugs Must Be Stopped: Punjab Caretaker Minister For Industries SM Tanveer

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Business of substandard agricultural drugs must be stopped: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Industries SM Tanveer

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Industries SM Tanveer on Monday said that the business of substandard agricultural drugs and fertilizers should be stopped at all costs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Industries SM Tanveer on Monday said that the business of substandard agricultural drugs and fertilizers should be stopped at all costs.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held at Agriculture House. Meeting discussed and reviewed the availability, prices and monitoring system of fertilizers for the Kharif crops.

Representatives of the pesticide and fertilizer industry informed about the problems faced regarding registration of cases and non-opening of LCs.

SM Tanveer said that after sitting together with the stakeholders, suggestions would be made to solve the problems and the Federal government would also be contacted in this regard.

He said that non-standard agricultural drugs and fertilizers were poisons and harmful for crops.

Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed said that by convening meeting of all stakeholders, proposals would be made and the federal government would be contacted.

He said, "Time for cotton cultivation is near, so the delay in the import of pesticides may lead to problems."

Related Topics

Import Business Punjab Drugs Agriculture Lead May Cotton All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ukraine Receives First IMF Tranche of $2.7Bln - Ce ..

Ukraine Receives First IMF Tranche of $2.7Bln - Central Bank President

7 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Chair UN Debate ..

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Chair UN Debate on Peace, Security - Nebenzia

6 minutes ago
 Mir Suleman Talpur elected president, Gohar Ali as ..

Mir Suleman Talpur elected president, Gohar Ali as secretary of Regional Cricket ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia to Host Arria-Formula Meeting on Children i ..

Russia to Host Arria-Formula Meeting on Children in Armed Conflicts - UN Envoy

7 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf felic ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf felicitates Mahira on being elected ..

7 minutes ago
 Messi becomes a target for fan discontent as PSG m ..

Messi becomes a target for fan discontent as PSG malaise deepens

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.