UrduPoint.com

Business Of Traditional Eid Cards In Decline As Electronic Communication A New Lifestyle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Business of traditional Eid cards in decline as electronic communication a new lifestyle

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The business of traditional Eid cards have been completely overshadowed by the advent of e-cards culture, owing to increasing use of mobile phone SMS and internet.

Stalls of traditional Eid cards at various markets in Sukkur like 'Neem Ki Chari, Clock Tower, Shahi Bazar and Ghareeb Abad were seen awaiting customers.

While SMS, voice message, online chatting, E-cards are usually inexpensive for customers than traditional greeting cards.

Meanwhile, animated and attractive E-cards have also grabbed youngsters.

Owing to these time saving electronic means of communication, people do not like buying and sending traditional Eid cards via post.

Related Topics

Internet Business Mobile Sukkur SMS Market Post

Recent Stories

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issue ..

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issues: DC

47 minutes ago
 DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special ch ..

DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special children

48 minutes ago
 Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive ..

Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive detailed briefing on power se ..

48 minutes ago
 9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected ..

9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected Saudi Operative's Role - Repo ..

48 minutes ago
 Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

50 minutes ago
 PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case relea ..

PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case released on bail

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.