Business of traditional Eid cards in decline as electronic communication a new lifestyle

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The business of traditional Eid cards have been completely overshadowed by the advent of e-cards culture, owing to increasing use of mobile phone SMS and internet.

Stalls of traditional Eid cards at various markets in Sukkur like 'Neem Ki Chari, Clock Tower, Shahi Bazar and Ghareeb Abad were seen awaiting customers.

While SMS, voice message, online chatting, E-cards are usually inexpensive for customers than traditional greeting cards.

Meanwhile, animated and attractive E-cards have also grabbed youngsters.

Owing to these time saving electronic means of communication, people do not like buying and sending traditional Eid cards via post.