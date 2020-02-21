Business Outsourcing (BPO) ready facility (Workaround) inaugurated : Ziaullah Khan Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on ST&IT Ziaullah Khan Bangash Thursday inaugurated the country's first ever Business Outsourcing (BPO) Ready facility (Workaround) where more than seven hundred jobs will be provided to youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):Advisor to Chief Minister on ST&IT Ziaullah Khan Bangash Thursday inaugurated the country's first ever Business Outsourcing (BPO) Ready facility (Workaround) where more than seven hundred jobs will be provided to youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is a step towards the Digital Pakistan vision of Prime Minister and creating more job opportunities for youth of the province.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Work around Ziaullah Bangash told that development of the country is directly linked to the Information Technology.

Special Assistant to CM on Local Government, Kamran Khan Bangash, Secretary ST&IT Zafar Iqbal, Managing Director KPITB Dr. Shahbaz Khan, Chief Executives of IT companies and representatives of World Bank were also present on the occasion.

Ziaullah Khan Bangash stated that Workaround will provide 700 direct jobs to the youth of the province. He added that the facility will be extended to all major districts of KP which will help to provide employment to thousands of youth.

He further said that under Digital KP 2020 initiative all departments will be digitalized. It will enhance the performance of these departments, he added.

He further said that KP is most suitable province for national and international investors and donors. Initially three leading national BPO operating companies have started their setups in Workaround, Dr, Shahbaz Khan, MD KPITB told.

He said that KPITB is providing state-of-the-art ready fully equipped facility to investors. The initiative will boost the IT sector. He said that his department has fluently started work on Digital KP 2020 policy and strategy.

He added that they are establishing Citizen Facilitation Center (CFC) in different location which will provide all kind basic of facilities to masses.

Special Assistant to CM on Local Government Kamran Khan Bangash expressed that the Local Government department will take lead in following digital policy of KP. Kamran Bangash congratulated IT Board for their valuable initiatives.