Business outsourcing facility to be setup in Abbattabad soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in a major towards digitiliaztion would soon inaugurate business Process Outsourcing (BPOs) facility in Abbottabad for which 200 seats have been allotted.

On the directives of Minister for Science and Information Technology, this Business Process Outsourcing facility was being setup to create digital jobs in the province.

He said that development of the country is directly linked to the information technology.

He said that digitalizing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was their priority . "It is a step towards the Digital Pakistan and creating more job opportunities for youth of the province." Atif Khan said that all facilities have been provide to initially 200 seats which would be available for national and foreign companies at rate of 55 Dollar per seat.

These BPOs would provide jobs to local youth in international companies.