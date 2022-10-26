UrduPoint.com

Business Owners Penalized For Violating Labor Laws

Published October 26, 2022

Business owners penalized for violating labor laws

A team of labor department Swabi here on Wednesday visited various hotels, manufacturing units, shops and private business setups of the city and penalized owners for violating labor laws

The team led by Assistant Director Labor, Sharif Ahmad penalized business owners for violating labor laws including less payment to workforce.

Labor department also directed owners to abide by the rule and laws being notified to protect rights of labors.

He said that labor inspectors have been directed to visit city business areas on regular basis, adding owners have also been directed to pay wages through banks as it would stop exploitation of workers in private setups.

