Business panel for updating list of trade bodies before FPCCI election announcement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Businessmen Panel for Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Tuesday urged the Directorate General of Trade Organisation (DGTO) to update the fresh list of valid trade bodies through their official website before the announcement of FPCCI elections schedule.

According to press statement issued here, the Central Spokesperson and Secretary General (Federal) of BMP, Ahmad Jawad said that the FPCCI Election Schedule for 2020 term would be announced in first week of next month, and it was vital for us to get the latest information status regarding trade bodies (list wise) may be available in the website of the DGTO on priority basis to ensure transparency.