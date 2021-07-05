UrduPoint.com
Business Plan Of PSC Being Improved : Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:04 PM

Business plan of PSC being improved : Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that business plan of Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) is being improved to provide inexpensive and quality seed to farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that business plan of Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) is being improved to provide inexpensive and quality seed to farmers.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here on Monday.

The minister said that seed multiplication target of Punjab Seed Corporation was also reviewed during the meeting.

He said that the technical committee had been formed which would review multiplication method of basic seed.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi further said that the committee would determine method for preparation and multiplicationof hybrid seeds of maize and paddy.

He said that this year Punjab Seed Corporation would not only maintain balance in the demand and supply of seeds but training programmes would also be prepared for motivating farmers to use different approved seeds.

