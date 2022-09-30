Business plan prepared to bring improvement in PIA: Senate informed

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2022) The Senate was informed on Friday that a comprehensive business plan has been prepared to bring improvement in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique told the House during the Question Hour that measures have been taken to enhance the revenue of the National flag carrier. He said that three aircrafts have recently been inducted while one more will soon be inducted in the airline. He said an activity has also been started to install new seats in the PIA planes.

The Minister pointed out that the airline is suffering a revenue loss of thirty-five to forty billion rupees annually due to the irresponsible statement of the former Aviation Minister about our pilots. He said efforts are underway to resume our flights to the UK and European Countries which is expected to bring reasonable revenue to the PIA.

He said route rationalization exercise has been conducted under which profitable routes have been added.

The Minister for Aviation said the government is also considering to outsource airports, especially Islamabad International Airport, to operate them as per the international standard.

The Minister for Aviation said airports of Sukkur and D.I.Khan will be given status of international airports in view of their potential. He said there is also a proposal to introduce small jets to cater to domestic flights.

The Senate today passed three bills.

These included the Publication of Laws of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2022, The Export Import Bank of Pakistan Bill and The Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oath and Fees) Amendment Bill.

Earlier, the house offered fateha for the departed soul of religious scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi who passed away in Qatar a few days back.