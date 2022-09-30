UrduPoint.com

Business Plan Prepared To Bring Improvement In PIA: Senate Informed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Business plan prepared to bring improvement in PIA: Senate informed

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has told the House during the Question Hour that measures have been taken to enhance the revenue of the National flag carrier.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2022) The Senate was informed on Friday that a comprehensive business plan has been prepared to bring improvement in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique told the House during the Question Hour that measures have been taken to enhance the revenue of the National flag carrier. He said that three aircrafts have recently been inducted while one more will soon be inducted in the airline. He said an activity has also been started to install new seats in the PIA planes.

The Minister pointed out that the airline is suffering a revenue loss of thirty-five to forty billion rupees annually due to the irresponsible statement of the former Aviation Minister about our pilots. He said efforts are underway to resume our flights to the UK and European Countries which is expected to bring reasonable revenue to the PIA.

He said route rationalization exercise has been conducted under which profitable routes have been added.

The Minister for Aviation said the government is also considering to outsource airports, especially Islamabad International Airport, to operate them as per the international standard.

The Minister for Aviation said airports of Sukkur and D.I.Khan will be given status of international airports in view of their potential. He said there is also a proposal to introduce small jets to cater to domestic flights.

The Senate today passed three bills.

These included the Publication of Laws of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2022, The Export Import Bank of Pakistan Bill and The Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oath and Fees) Amendment Bill.

Earlier, the house offered fateha for the departed soul of religious scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi who passed away in Qatar a few days back.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Import Business Khawaja Saad Rafique Bank Qatar Sukkur United Kingdom Government PIA Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Blast in Kohlu: One dead, 14 injured

Blast in Kohlu: One dead, 14 injured

19 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologiz ..

Imran Khan appears before female judge to apologize over his remarks

30 minutes ago
 FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Valu ..

FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Value Tax

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to und ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to undertake IMF reforms

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.