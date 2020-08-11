UrduPoint.com
Business Portal For Better Waste Management To Be Launched Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Business portal for better waste management to be launched soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A 'Business Portal' for better waste management in Lahore would be launched soon to provide waste management facilities at doorsteps.

In this regard a meeting co-chaired by Secretary Finance Abdullah Sumbal and Secretary Local Government & Community Development Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi on Tuesday reviewed all aspects of business portal.

Secretary Finance directed that work on all parameters of proposed business portal be completed as early as possible.

"All details regarding business portal will be presented before Punjab Local Government board for further deliberations" told the Secretary LG&CD. He said that with the help of business portal every citizen would be benefited various services at home.

Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi hoped that LWMC's business portal would become an important milestonetowards destination of e-government. He appreciated the initiatives taken by LWMC during Eiddays for waste management.

More Stories From Pakistan

