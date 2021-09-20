UrduPoint.com

Business Process Outsourcing To Create 300 Digital Jobs In KP: Minister

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology and food Atif Khan on Monday said that in order to create digital jobs in the province the government would start business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in Abbottabad district in a few days.

He said the BPO would initially have 200 allocations for local and foreign companies to invest which is expected to create 300 direct and indirect digital jobs for KP youth.

