Business Support Centers To Be Setup In Industrial Estates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:25 PM

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has decided to setup Business Centers,Customer Service and Support Centers in industrial estates to facilitate domestic and foreign investors

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ):Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has decided to setup Business Centers,Customer Service and Support Centers in industrial estates to facilitate domestic and foreign investors.

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq here on Friday said that the centers were setup in order to provide facilities and resolve all issues of investors under one roof,adding that the offices of FIEDMC were also shifted to industrial estates.

He said that representatives of all government departments including police khidmat center, FBR, NADRA, Fesco, Suigas, PTCL, GPO will be deputed at customer service/support centers.

Mian Ashfaq said that another business center would also be set up for providing trained supporting staff, furnished offices on temporary basis to foreign investors and companies.

