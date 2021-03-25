UrduPoint.com
Business, Trade Activities To Remain Closed On Friday, Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Business, trade activities to remain closed on Friday, Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department Thursday notified complete closed day for all sorts of business and trader activities on Friday and Saturday in a week due to COVID restrictions.

A notification issued here said that earlier Saturday and Sunday were announced as closed days, however after consultation with trader associations of KP the government has decided to allow business activities on Sunday.

