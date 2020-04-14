UrduPoint.com
Business, Traders Urge Govt To Announce Relief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:49 PM

The small business communities and local traders have demanded on the government to announce relief for them so that they could be able to pay at least their utility bills, rents of shops, unpaid loans

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : The small business communities and local traders have demanded on the government to announce relief for them so that they could be able to pay at least their utility bills, rents of shops, unpaid loans.

This was stated by the small business and local traders while addressing a press conference here at Chakhdara press club wherein small business and local traders representatives including Khawja Faiz, President Bazar Chakhdara, Ali Bacha, Vice President, Akbar Khan General Secretary and other representatives were also present.

President Bazar Chakdara said that like other cities of the country, Chakradra Bazar has completely lockdown in addition to foodstuffs. What about these laborers associated with different shops and those daily wagers so they demanded to relax the lockdown for them.

They said that we are accepting government orders but give us some relief for at least they could be able to earn for running the affairs of their respective daily use.

They local traders and small business representatives also demanded from the government to announce some relief like provision of electricity bills for three months, and waving off the loan installment for three months.

They also demanded of the government to site with the owners and help them out so that they could provide relief in rent for three months in their respective shops and asked the district administration to allow their business and local traders for 5 to 6 hours opening of shops. During that period they would follow the guideline of the government in order to stop outbreak of coronavirus in Dir Lower.

