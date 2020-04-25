Businesses being opened to save people from starvation: Mian Farrukh Habib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that the government has imposed partial lockdown keeping in view problems of middle and lower middle classes, and various sectors are being allowed to resume their business activities gradually to save people from starvation.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that coronavirus was a pandemic which had put the entire globe on lockdown with suspension of economic activities of all kinds. However, the government is Pakistan has imposed partial lockdown keeping in view economic hardships of people, he added.

He said that some more sectors would be allowed soon to resume their activities to lessen miseries of the working class.

"We are a developing nation and we cannot afford complete lockdown for a long time. Therefore, we should cooperate with the government to the maximum to stop the spread of the the virus as early as possible," added Mian Farrukh Habib.

He advised people not to violate Section 144 CrPC, adopt precautionary measures and maintain social distancing to safeguard themselves and others.

He appreciated the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he announced a historic relief package to protect the poor people from starvation.