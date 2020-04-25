UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businesses Being Opened To Save People From Starvation: Mian Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

Businesses being opened to save people from starvation: Mian Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that the government has imposed partial lockdown keeping in view problems of middle and lower middle classes, and various sectors are being allowed to resume their business activities gradually to save people from starvation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that the government has imposed partial lockdown keeping in view problems of middle and lower middle classes, and various sectors are being allowed to resume their business activities gradually to save people from starvation.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that coronavirus was a pandemic which had put the entire globe on lockdown with suspension of economic activities of all kinds. However, the government is Pakistan has imposed partial lockdown keeping in view economic hardships of people, he added.

He said that some more sectors would be allowed soon to resume their activities to lessen miseries of the working class.

"We are a developing nation and we cannot afford complete lockdown for a long time. Therefore, we should cooperate with the government to the maximum to stop the spread of the the virus as early as possible," added Mian Farrukh Habib.

He advised people not to violate Section 144 CrPC, adopt precautionary measures and maintain social distancing to safeguard themselves and others.

He appreciated the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he announced a historic relief package to protect the poor people from starvation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Poor All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,966 new coronavirus cases

24 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s COVID-19 death toll up to 22,902

39 minutes ago

Chief Minster imposes ban on Iftaar parties

35 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

37 seconds ago

CDA asked to revise building byelaws in light of C ..

39 seconds ago

Demand to open Industries Supply Chain to be place ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.