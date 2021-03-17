Businesses flourishing due to Improved Law & Order in Balochistan

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Wednesday said that businesses are flourishing in Balochistan mainly due to improved law and situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Wednesday said that businesses are flourishing in Balochistan mainly due to improved law and situation.

In a statement, he said that Balochistan has many untapped hidden resources in its proximity, adding, Balochistan is geographically important due to the presence of Gwadar Port and CPEC projects.

He said the importance of this region has increased while the government is providing incentives for investments and businesses saying that numerous incentives and facilities are being provided.

"There is a need for the business community to take advantage of these opportunities and expand their businesses in Balochistan.

" said Farman Zarkoon he said that BBoIT is ready to provide all kinds of assistance in this regard.

He expressed that Balochistan is on its path of development under the able leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani.

The investors can invest their capital here without any fear or sense of insecurity, he gladly announced.

Zarkoon also said that trade activities are being promoted in the province under a systematic plan.

He added that due to the improved law and order situation in the province, the confidence of investors is also being restored.