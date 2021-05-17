UrduPoint.com
Businesses Resumed After Week Long Eidul Fitr Holidays, Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:13 PM

All markets and business points opened in the district on Monday after a week long Eidul Fitr holidays and lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :All markets and business points opened in the district on Monday after a week long Eidul Fitr holidays and lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Business activities were observed in all the eight bazaars of the clock tower chowk, a hub of business activities, other markets, and shopping centers.

Some of the traders had opened their business points on Sunday after the announcement of reopening of business made by the government.

All types of offices in public and private sectors also re-opened with a presence of 50 percent staff.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that although reports of decreasing in number of Covid-19patients were receiving in the district but there was still a need to follow precautionary measures againstcoronavirus.

