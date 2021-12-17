UrduPoint.com

Businesses, Work Places Inspected For Fire Safety System

Fri 17th December 2021 | 07:57 PM

Civil defence officer Syeda Sehrish Irshad inspected business and work places for fire safety system and sent cases against those found lacking the facility to the court of magistrate while others were issued notices in Khangarh city on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Civil defence officer Syeda Sehrish Irshad inspected business and work places for fire safety system and sent cases against those found lacking the facility to the court of magistrate while others were issued notices in Khangarh city on Friday.

During inspection of markets and Bazaar launched on the orders of deputy commissioner Syed Musa Raza in Khangarh city, the officer checked a number of shops and sent Challans against six of them to special judicial magistrate for further action after they failed to install fire safety system despite earlier notices.

Ten other shopkeepers were issued notices with advice to either put the system in place or be ready to face action as per law.

She told shopkeepers that fire can be useful only when under control but dangerous when it goes out of control and can cause loss of life and material. She said that presence of fire safety system can reduce the damage to the maximum.

More Stories From Pakistan

