Businessman Donates Rs10 Million For Flood Relief
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) British-Pakistani businessman Waseem Aslam called on Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday and presented a cheque worth Rs10 million for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.
Minister Naqvi praised Aslam’s generous contribution, describing it as a reflection of the strong humanitarian spirit of overseas Pakistanis.
“Pakistan is facing an unprecedented flood in its history,” Naqvi said, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had been among the worst-hit provinces, where large-scale devastation has left millions of people displaced.
He assured that the government would not leave the flood victims alone in this difficult time. The donation, he confirmed, will be transferred to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund to support ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
