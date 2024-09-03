Businessman Forum electioneering campaign gains impetus ahead of SCCI election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour led Businessman Forum has accelerated campaign to woo voters as a few days are left in elections of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

During the canvassing campaign, a delegation of the Businessman Forum spearheaded by former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour on Tuesday visited various business, trade centres, markets and bazaars in the city.

Office bearers and traders from Ashraf Road, Rampura Gate, Kutchery Road, Chowk Yadgar, Naz Cinema Road, Abresham Gara, Currency Market, and Hospital Road expressed confidence over the leadership of former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and announced full support to Businessman Forum in the SCCI’ elections.

Traders and shopkeepers warmly welcomed the leaders of the Businessman Forum by sprinkling rose petals and also presented flower garlands. They also chanted slogans in favour of BF leader former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour.

SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, Anjuman e Tajran Lifetime president Haji Muhammad Afzal, Tajran KP Chairman Shuakat Ali Khan, former president Zahidullah Shinwari, former SVP Shahid Hussain, former vice presidents of the SCCI Inayat Khan, Abdul Jalil Jan, Javed Akthar and Aftab Iqbal, Nadeem Rauf, Saddar Gul, Gul Rasool, Ishtiaq Paracha, Malang Jan and others present during the campaign.

During the visit, BF leaders apprised the traders about the manifesto of the Businessman Forum and initiatives that had been taken for resolution of the business community.

Traders and shopkeepers praised the role of BF leadership toward resolution of the issues and assured full support to the forum in SCCI elections.

They also paid rich tribute to sacrifices of Bilour family and services to the business community, which are visible before all.

We have always trusted the Businessman Forum and continue to support this forum, the traders vowed.