Businessman Forum To Clean Sweep SCCI Elections 2019-20: Bilour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:32 PM

Businessman Forum to clean sweep SCCI elections 2019-20: Bilour

Leader of Businessman Forum Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour Monday said all the candidates of forum will win SCCI Annual Election 2019-20 with huge margins on the basis of its performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Leader of Businessman Forum Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour Monday said all the candidates of forum will win SCCI Annual Election 2019-20 with huge margins on the basis of its performance.

Aaddressing a dinner party hosted by him in honor of members of the Businessman Forum here at a local hotel, he said the opposition will face humiliating defeat as majority of the business and industrial community has extended overwhelming support to Businessman Forum.

He said they had never compromise on rights of business community and delivered services to the community without any discrimination during last one decade, while effective voice was raised in parliament and other forums for business community rights and provided them relief at every extent.

For next tenure, the SCCI Annual Election 2019-20 on eight seats of Corporate and Associate Group will be held on Tuesday in building of the chamber house.

Ilyas Bilour said the Businessman Forum had always safeguarded the rights of business community as the forum candidates elected unopposed during last ten years and expressed the hope that all candidates for Corporate and Associate Group of Businessman Forum will win SCCI election with huge margins.

He said they were fully prepared to face the opponents in the elections and will give humiliating defeat to so-called leaders of the business community.

Industrialist Association Hayatabad President, Zarak Khan, traders' leaders Khalid Ayub, Inayat, Mujeebrur Rehman, Sadiq Amin, Manzoor Elahi, Fazal Muqeem Khan, Dr Khalid Muqbool and others also spoke on the occasion.

