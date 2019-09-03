Businessman Forum to win forthcoming SCCI elections with high margin: Ilyas Bilour

Leader of Businessman Forum, Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour while reiterating the victory of the businessman forum in upcoming election of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Forum had always played important role for protection of business community interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Leader of Businessman Forum, Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour while reiterating the victory of the businessman forum in upcoming election of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry , said the Forum had always played important role for protection of business community interest.

He was addressing a dinner reception hosted by Businessman Forum in honor of traders, said a press statement issued here Tuesday.

Bilour claimed that the Forum will get victory in forthcoming election of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 2019-20 in which so-called traders representatives will face humiliating defeat.

Besides, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haris Mufti, vice president of the chamber, Ghazanfar Bilour, former president of FPCCI, SCCI former presidents Haji Mohammad Afzal, Zahidullah Shinwari, Adil Rauf, Riaz Arshad, Faud Ishaq, Industrialist Assocaiotn Hayatabad President Zarak Khan, All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association Chairman, Engr Manzoor Elahi, All Pakistan Flour Mills Association Central Chairman, Naeem Butt, SCCI former senior vice presidents, Engr Maqsood Anwar and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, APCNGA representative, Pervez Khattak, Tajir Ittehd Peshawar General Secretary Mujeebur Rehman, Peshawar Cantonment board President, Waris Khan Afridi, a large number of presidents of different bazaars, traders and industrialists were present in the event.

Senator Ilyas Bilour said that an opportunist group of traders had exposed before the business community as they knew well that the BF is real representative forum of trading community, which always addressed their issues in befitting manner.

He said there was no room for opportunists in the business community.

He said the Businessman Forum has rendered services without distinguishing between traders and industrialists and raised the issues in parliament and other forums effectively and resolved them amicably and undertaken initiatives for provision of maximum relief to business community.

The Business Forum leader asked the business community to elect real trader's real representatives with power of their vote in the SCCI polls. He said they will fully prepared to participate in the election. He assured the business community to continue its efforts for resolution of their issues.

Faiz Muhammad while speaking on the occasion, said that SCCI under patronage of Businessman Forum leader Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, had played pivotal role in resolution of business community issues. He said issues like, BRT, empty containers and trucks, Alex Load Regime, and others had raised properly.

Zahidullah Shinwari in his speech said that under the leadership of Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, the issues of business community highlighted and addressed effectively.

He said the holding of successful traders' conference in Peshawar, exemption of industries from electricity load-shedding, passage of two resolutions regarding electricity and gas by provincial assembly, are among the major achievements of the businessman forum.

Haji Muhamamd Afzal, Engr Manzoor Elahi, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Haji Jalil Jan, Pervez Khattak, Waris Khan Afridi and traders leaders also spoke on the occasion.