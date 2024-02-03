Businessman Looted At Gunpoint In Wah
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 10:11 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Armed robbers on Saturday kidnapped a local flour mill owner, took cash worth Rs 3.20 million at gunpoint, and dumped him in a secluded area close to Passwal.
Sheikh Atif informed the authorities that he was transporting cash to the Aslam Market from his flour mill, which is situated on Bhattar Road within the boundaries of Wah Saddar Police Station.
As he approached Bhattar More, armed robbers abducted him.
He claimed that the robbers stole a phone and cash of Rs 3.20 million before making off with the keys to the car and other seized goods.
Police have started a search operation in an attempt to apprehend the unidentified outlaws after filing a case against them.
