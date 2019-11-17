UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businessman Panel To Boost Trade Activities: Ghulam Ali

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 06:10 PM

Businessman panel to boost trade activities: Ghulam Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Former President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the businessmen panel under supervision of Mian Nisar Anjum has the ability to boost trade and industrial sectors of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to media here at his residence on Sunday. He said that meantime business community and industrialists confronted with massive problems however FPCCI has neither been taken any step for promotion of trade and industry nor solving problems of traders.

He said businessman panel has presented experienced team for contesting FPCCI election 2020. He assured that the panel would raise the voice of traders in every forum and would also be got relief for business community from government, if elected.

He appealed executive members and executive body members to cooperate with business panel during FPCCI election2020 which was scheduled to be held on December 27.

