Businessman Welcomes Tacking Back FBR's Authority Of Arresting Traders Over Tax Default

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Businessman welcomes tacking back FBR's authority of arresting traders over tax default

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Former President Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industry, Muhammad Atif Haleem while welcoming government's decision of taking back FBR's authority of arresting traders over tax default, has termed it a good omen for commercial environment of the country.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Muhammad Atif Haleem welcomed decision taken by Federal Adviser to PM on Commerce, Abdul Razak Daud.

After taking back of FBR's authority, the business community of the country will work freely in fearless environment and contribute in nation building by paying taxes, Atif commented.

He said the trading community of the country is already under sever financial stress due to two years long corona virus infection and is still cooperating with government institutions for the sake of bringing stability in the country.

He demanded government to fulfill all other demands of the business community so that economic activity could be boosted in the country and collection of taxes be also increased.

He also requested trading community to make correct mentioning of commercial assets in returns because concealing of tax is not only crime but also an immoral practice.

Later, Atif Haleem also contacted Federal Adviser to PM on Commerce, Abdul Razak Daud on phone and thanked him for accepting demand of trading community of the country.

