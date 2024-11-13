Businessmen apprise newly appointed Chief Collector Custom about issues affecting Pak-Afghan trade

A delegation of businessmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met with newly appointed Chief Collector Customs KP, Khawaja Khurram Naeem and apprised him about the problems causing hindrances in smooth sailing of Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A delegation of businessmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met with newly appointed Chief Collector Customs KP, Khawaja Khurram Naeem and apprised him about the problems causing hindrances in smooth sailing of Pak-Afghan trade.

The businessmen delegation was led by President Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

Other members of the delegation were SVP FCAA, Khalid Shezad, VP Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, GS Mian Waheed Bacha and member Executive Committee including Mansoor Ahmad, Tariq Afridi, Israr Afridi, Arshad Khan, Nizam Shah and Wahab Khan.

During the meeting, Collector Custom Appriasement, Mateen Alam and Madam Iqra Shaukat were also present.

President FCAA, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi congratulated newly appointed Chief Collector Customs KP and expressed the hope that he will give due consideration to problems being faced by business community of the province.

He said Khawaja Khurram Naeem has held this office for several times and is fully aware about the issues being faced by business community of the province.

Zia urged Collector Customs to take practical measures for removal of hindrances in trade at border posts including Torkham, Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan besides making Azakhed Dryport as fully functional.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who also holds the office of SVP Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) businessmen are facing great hardship due to lack of Export Cargo Train at Peshawar Dryport.

Due to lack of Cargo train, export of different items from KP including furniture, carpet, honey, tobacco, handicraft, match sticks etc are made by transporting in private trucks to Karachi where its GD is filed for onward transportation abroad.

Due to this practice of sending export items to Karachi and its documentation in port city, the custom clearing agents in KP have become jobless.

While containers of Commercial Cargo are held at Karachi ports for several days as a result of which businessmen have to pay huge amount under the head of detention charges, Zia continued.

He also informed that due to enforcement of two percent cess on import and export of goods to Afghanistan, export business has dropped to nil in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Collector Customs assured delegation members of giving due consideration to points raised by them in the meeting.

He said government focus on providing ease to business community by removing hurdles in commerce and trade and positive steps would be taken for ensuring smooth flow of Pak-Afghan trade.

